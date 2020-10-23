Depression over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains over northeastern states: IMD
Friday, 23 October 2020 () The IMD said the depression is very likely to cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) over the Sundarbans on Friday.
Indian Coast Guard warns fishermen and merchant vessels in West Central Bay of Bengal on Thursday. ICG asked vessels and fishermen to return to harbor as soon as possible as a low-pressure area is developing over Bay of Bengal. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal over the...