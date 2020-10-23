Global  
 

Depression over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains over northeastern states: IMD

Zee News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The IMD said the depression is very likely to cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) over the Sundarbans on Friday.
