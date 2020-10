Go to suppliers' consumer forum: Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission tells consumers Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Power consumers who have accused suppliers of billing them exorbitantly, will have to go to the company's (supplier's) Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF), instead of moving the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to seek justice.



Giving directions while dismissing a petition moved by ex-MP Kirit Somaiya... 👓 View full article

