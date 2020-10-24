Global  
 

Bihar polls 2020: Two excise officials suspended, four shifted

IndiaTimes Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The Election Commission (EC) has suspended two excise superintendents and transferred four others for not demonstrating "alertness and effectiveness" in the seizure of liquor in poll-bound Bihar, an official said.
