Rajasthan: Two men held for abducting, attempting to rape monor girl in Jodhpur

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 18-year-old student allegedly beaten to death by girl's family members in Delhi



An 18-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by a girl's family members, the police official said on October 10. The incident took place on October 7 in Delhi. The victim was admitted to Babu.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:33 Published 2 weeks ago Girl Bursts Balloons Near Guy's Face With Crossbow



This girl showcased her talent via a dangerous trickshot. She made a guy stand with a balloon in his mouth, with two other balloons parallel to it placed in his hands. She then targeted them with a.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago Guy Bursts Balloons Near Girl's Face With Crossbow



This guy showcased his talent by bursting balloons. He made a girl stand with two balloons on either side of her face and targeted them. He used a crossbow and accurately busted both of them. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this