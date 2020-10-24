Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajasthan: Two men held for abducting, attempting to rape monor girl in Jodhpur

IndiaTimes Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Police have arrested two men for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl in Jodhpur, officials said on Saturday. Jetharam Meghwal (23) and Heeraram Meghwal (27) abducted the girl when she was playing outside her house with her friends on Tuesday evening, SHO of Baap police station Hari Singh Rajpurohit said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

18-year-old student allegedly beaten to death by girl's family members in Delhi [Video]

18-year-old student allegedly beaten to death by girl's family members in Delhi

An 18-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by a girl's family members, the police official said on October 10. The incident took place on October 7 in Delhi. The victim was admitted to Babu..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:33Published
Girl Bursts Balloons Near Guy's Face With Crossbow [Video]

Girl Bursts Balloons Near Guy's Face With Crossbow

This girl showcased her talent via a dangerous trickshot. She made a guy stand with a balloon in his mouth, with two other balloons parallel to it placed in his hands. She then targeted them with a..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Guy Bursts Balloons Near Girl's Face With Crossbow [Video]

Guy Bursts Balloons Near Girl's Face With Crossbow

This guy showcased his talent by bursting balloons. He made a girl stand with two balloons on either side of her face and targeted them. He used a crossbow and accurately busted both of them.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this