Rajasthan: Two men held for abducting, attempting to rape monor girl in Jodhpur
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () Police have arrested two men for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl in Jodhpur, officials said on Saturday. Jetharam Meghwal (23) and Heeraram Meghwal (27) abducted the girl when she was playing outside her house with her friends on Tuesday evening, SHO of Baap police station Hari Singh Rajpurohit said.
