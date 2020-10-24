TS EAMCET 2020 results out on official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 bridges constructed by BRO to nation



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on road to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh via video conferencing. Defence Minister also inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12 made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories, via video-conferencing. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief MM Naravane and MoS Dr Jitendra Singh were present on the occasion. Addressing the event, Rajnath said, "The construction of these bridges will facilitate military and civil transport in our western, northern and north-east areas." "Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," Defence Minister added. "Even during the lockdown period, BRO continued operations in the North-Eastern states, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. BRO continued its work ensuring that snow clearance is not delayed at remote locations," he further stated. Last week, the Defence Minister had said that the strategically important Atal Tunnel is dedicated to the armed forces protecting India's borders and those living in the remote terrains."I do not need to explain the importance of this tunnel. Its strategic importance is understood by everyone. It will ensure speedy and faster transportation of rations, weapons and other logistics. It will also help in faster deployment of personnel. Situated on the border of two nations, it is dedicated to those protecting our borders, and those who live in those areas," Singh said at the inaugural ceremony in Manali.

