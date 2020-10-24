Pakistani quadcopter shot down by Indian Army at Keran Sector along LoC

International Suspension Bridge opens for Nepali nationals at Uttarakhand's Dharchula



The international Suspension bridge in Uttarakhand's Dharchula town has been reopened for three days to facilitate the Nepali citizens who had served the Indian Army and other Indian organisations and wanted to cross over to collect their pensions. The bridges will remain open for five hours for three days beginning from Wednesday (October 21). Pensioners, who are citizens of Nepal and previously served in the Indian Army or other departments, came to India to withdraw pension from various banks and post offices. Speaking to media, Tehsildar of Dharchula, Mohan Goswami said, "The bridge was opened from 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday (October 21) for Nepali citizens, who had retired from services in India. 238 Nepali citizens entered India for pensions and 151 Indian citizens went to Nepal. The bridge will be closed at 2 pm."

