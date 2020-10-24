Global  
 

Pakistani quadcopter shot down by Indian Army at Keran Sector along LoC

DNA Saturday, 24 October 2020
The Indian Army on Saturday shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter in the Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control. Indian Army has been on a high alert against Pakistani attempts to infiltrate terrorists or carry out Border Action Team (BAT) attacks by its special forces against Indian positions on the LoC.
Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

International Suspension Bridge opens for Nepali nationals at Uttarakhand's Dharchula [Video]

International Suspension Bridge opens for Nepali nationals at Uttarakhand's Dharchula

The international Suspension bridge in Uttarakhand's Dharchula town has been reopened for three days to facilitate the Nepali citizens who had served the Indian Army and other Indian organisations and wanted to cross over to collect their pensions. The bridges will remain open for five hours for three days beginning from Wednesday (October 21). Pensioners, who are citizens of Nepal and previously served in the Indian Army or other departments, came to India to withdraw pension from various banks and post offices. Speaking to media, Tehsildar of Dharchula, Mohan Goswami said, "The bridge was opened from 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday (October 21) for Nepali citizens, who had retired from services in India. 238 Nepali citizens entered India for pensions and 151 Indian citizens went to Nepal. The bridge will be closed at 2 pm."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile [Video]

Watch: India successfully test-fires Nag anti-tank guided missile

India successfully carried out the final trial of the Nag anti-tank guided missile at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan. The Missile system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army. As per officials, the missile system will be inducted at locations such as the east Ladakh sector. Develpoed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Nag Missile system fired from a Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) can take our targets at ranges of 4 to 7 kilometres and is fitted with an advanced seeker to home on to its target. It has top attack capabilities that can effectively engage and destroy all known enemy tanks during day and night. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:15Published

PoK refugees observe Black Day in Jammu

 Black Day is observed on October 22 every year to mark Pakistan's invasion of Kashmir in 1947. On this day, (two months after India's partition), Lashkars armed..
IndiaTimes

Keran, Azad Kashmir Keran, Azad Kashmir Village in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan

Watch: Indian Army foils Pakistan’s attempt to smuggle weapons in J&K’s [Video]

Watch: Indian Army foils Pakistan’s attempt to smuggle weapons in J&K’s

The Army has foiled an attempt to push in arms and ammunition by Pakistan from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache, including four AK74 rifles, officials said on Saturday. Alert troops foiled Pakistan's attempt to push in arms across the LoC in Keran Sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army official said. He said the Army noticed two-three men transporting some items in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishenganga river. The troops immediately reached the location and recovered four x AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, and 240 rounds concealed in two bags. The area has been cordoned off and a search is under progress, the official said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:07Published
Indian Army thwarts attempt to smuggle weapons by terrorists from PoK [Video]

Indian Army thwarts attempt to smuggle weapons by terrorists from PoK

Indian Army deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir thwarted an attempt of smuggling of weapons by Pakistan Army-supported terrorists from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on October 09. Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 AK rifle ammunitions have been recovered. According to Indian Army sources, "Troops detected movement on the banks of Kishen Ganga River. Immediately, joint operation was launched with Jammu and Kashmir Police. 2-3 terrorists were detected trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from far bank of the river. Troops reached and recovered arms."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

DNA Special: 'Untold' story of India-Pakistan war of October 22, 1947

 On October 22, 1947, thousands of tribals from Pakistan attacked Kashmir and started moving from Muzaffarabad to Srinagar, defeating Raja Hari Singh's State..
DNA

India buzzes with fake news of 'civil war' in Pakistan

 Who was behind rumours that police and troops were fighting in Karachi, and what was the motive?
BBC News

Pakistan Army Pakistan Army Ground warfare branch of Pakistan's military

Pakistan Army hatching new conspiracy to spread terror in Kashmir?

 A group of 10 Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists are currently stationed near Neelam Valley waiting for an opportunity to cross the border and enter..
DNA
Opposition put up 'big power show' against Pakistan PM Imran Khan [Video]

Opposition put up 'big power show' against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Opposition parties unite to protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 16. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl united hands for the protest. A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally. People shouted the slogan, 'Vote ko, Izzat do.' Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to power. Former PM Nawaz Sharif also graced the power show via video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Mehbooba Mufti's 'tricolour' remark instigates protests in J&K, BJP demands arrest

 "I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognizance of the seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti and prosecute her for treason and put her behind bars."
DNA

J&K Congress asks Mehbooba to desist from making 'provocative', 'irresponsible' remarks on national flag

 Asking former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to desist from making highly provocative and irresponsible remarks on the national flag, the..
IndiaTimes

J&K: Farooq Abdullah prays for peace, wellbeing of humankind at Dugra Nag temple

 Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday visited the ancient 'Durga Nag' temple here on the occasion of 'Durga ashtami' and ‘Ram..
IndiaTimes

Dogra front protests with 'Jhanda uncha rahe hamara' slogan against Mehbooba's flag remark

 Several Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) activists on Saturday took to streets in Jammu staging a protest against former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's remark that..
IndiaTimes

Line of Control Line of Control Demarcation line between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir

Pakistan resorted to 3,800 ceasefire violations along LoC this year: MEA

 Pakistani troops have resorted to more than 3,800 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this year and..
IndiaTimes
Pakistan violates ceasefire in two sectors along LoC in J&K's Poonch [Video]

Pakistan violates ceasefire in two sectors along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistan troops shelled mortars in two sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A defence spokesperson said that Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with arms & intense shelling in Degwar around 6.15 pm. It was followed by firing and artillery shelling in Khari Karmara at 6.40 pm. The shelling drew a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army. There was no report of any casualty, added the defence spokesperson. On October 10, two BSF personnel were injured in Pak firing along LoC in Poonch’s Mendhar sector. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:04Published

India’s anti-tank missile Nag passes final test in Pokhran, ready for induction:Watch|Oneindia News [Video]

India’s anti-tank missile Nag passes final test in Pokhran, ready for induction:Watch|Oneindia News

In a major boost for the indigenisation in defence sector, India today successfully carried out the final trial of the Nag anti-tank guided missile after which the weapon system is now ready for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: INS Kavaratti commissioned into Indian Navy by Army Chief in Vizag [Video]

Watch: INS Kavaratti commissioned into Indian Navy by Army Chief in Vizag

INS Kavaratti was commissioned into Indian Navy by Army Chief General MM Naravane at Visakhapatnam’s Naval Dockyard on October 22. It is the last of four indigenously-built ASW under ‘Project 28’..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published
Army Chief General Naravane commissions ASW ship INS Kavaratti into Indian Navy [Video]

Army Chief General Naravane commissions ASW ship INS Kavaratti into Indian Navy

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane commissioned anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ship INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Indian Navy, in a statement, said the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Pakistani quadcopter shot down by Indian Army at Keran Sector along LoC

 The Indian Army on Saturday shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter in the Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control. Indian Army has been on a...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

India-Pakistan: J&K Borders Aflame – Analysis

India-Pakistan: J&K Borders Aflame – Analysis By Ajit Kumar Singh* According to official statistics, at least 3,595 incidents of violation of the Cease Fire Agreement (CFA) by the Pakistan Army have been...
Eurasia Review

Army restores grave of Pakistan officer

 Major Mohd Shabir Khan was killed in a fierce clash with troops of the 9 Sikh Regiment in Naugam sector along the LoC on May 5, 1972. Pakistan awarded him its...
IndiaTimes


