Pakistani quadcopter shot down by Indian Army at Keran Sector along LoC
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
The Indian Army on Saturday shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter in the Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control. Indian Army has been on a high alert against Pakistani attempts to infiltrate terrorists or carry out Border Action Team (BAT) attacks by its special forces against Indian positions on the LoC.
