President Ram Nath Kovind's Dussehra wish for protection from Corona

Mid-Day Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
While greeting citizens on the eve of Dussehra, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday wished for their protection from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic Covid-19.

In his message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens in India...
News video:
News video: 'Should have written 1st to Punjab CM': Harish Rawat on PS Bajwa's letter to Prez Kovind

'Should have written 1st to Punjab CM': Harish Rawat on PS Bajwa's letter to Prez Kovind 01:17

 Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind over killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh. He said, "It is imperative that responsible including policemen who prepared inputs that led to his security cover being withdrawn should be investigated through...

