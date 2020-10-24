Global  
 

Bihar assembly election 2020: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate shot dead in Sheohar, 2 held

Zee News Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
 Shree Narayan Singh, a Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020, was shot dead by some unidentified persons at Hathsar village in Sheohar district on Saturday.
