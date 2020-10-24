Bihar assembly election 2020: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate shot dead in Sheohar, 2 held

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stein In Deep With FEC



Jill Stein was the US Green Party's 2016 candidate for president. Business Insider reports that she owes the Federal Election Commission more than $66,000 in campaign finance violations. In 2016 Stein.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:43 Published 23 hours ago EC revokes Kamal Nath’s ‘star campaigner’ status in MP over violation of codes



Taking serious note of breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour", the Election Commission on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07 Published 23 hours ago Munger firing: Cong slams Bihar govt; Shiv Sena calls it ‘attack on hindutva’



The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the BJP for its "silence" on the firing on people during Durga idol immersion in Munger in Bihar, where the latter is in power along with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:51 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Bihar elections: Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate Shree Narayan Singh shot dead Janata Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate for Bihar assembly elections, Shree Narayan Singh, was shot dead at Hathsar village of Sheohar district, said police....

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this