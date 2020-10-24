The Kapil Sharma Show: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza spill several secrets — view pics
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show will extend a very warm welcome to the most adored couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. The duo will be seen spending a great time on the sets, full of laughter and interesting banter. The couple also discloses some unknown facts about each other on this rib-tickling episode.
