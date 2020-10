It's Awkward! These pics of Nora Fatehi and Huma Qureshi will make your Sunday super-entertaining Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

This time we have a lot of Bollywood beauties, including Nora Fatehi, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Alaya F and Tamannaah Bhatia on our list of 'awkward' pictures. So, let's check them out... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nora Fatehi stuns fans with Insta pics



Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has borrowed from a song by Meghan Thee Stallion to describe herself. #NoraFatehi #BhujThePrideOfIndia Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this