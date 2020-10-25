With spike of 50,129 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 78 lakh
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 78,64,811 on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. With 578 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,18,534. The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077...
Delhi reported 4,086 fresh cases on Friday, its highest spike in 35 days. Except on October 19, the capital has been reporting over 3,000 cases daily for the last 10 days, sparking concerns of a second..
