Dussehra 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, other political leaders greet nation on Vijayadashami

DNA Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and several other political leaders greeted the people of the nation.
