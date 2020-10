Most Eligible Bachelor teaser: Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's romance looks too tried and tested Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Most Eligible Bachelor is presented by Allu Aravind, written and directed by Bommarillu Baskar, and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, under their GA2 Pictures banner 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this