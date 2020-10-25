|
'No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler's life': Sonia Gandhi's Dussehra message
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Vijaya Dashami's biggest message is that people are paramount in governance and there is no place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler's life, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Sunday while greeting people on Dussehra.
