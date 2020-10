Bigg Boss Highlights : Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone.



Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat. The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional. Later.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31 Published 3 days ago

Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating



Rubina Dilaik was deeply hurt after Salman Khan referred to her husband Abhinav Shukla as her ‘saamaan’. In last night’s episode, she spoke to Bigg Boss about the same and expressed that she.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:21 Published 4 days ago