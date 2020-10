"No Place For Arrogance In A Ruler's Life": Sonia Gandhi On Dussehra Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Vijaya Dashami's biggest message is that people are paramount in governance and there is no place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler's life, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Sunday while greeting people on Dussehra.



Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion,... 👓 View full article