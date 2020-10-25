Reserve Bank of India governor Shakti Kanta Das tests positive for COVID-19

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that key interest rates will remain unchanged and decided to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth amid the pandemic. ‘The accommodative stance would remain as long as necessary, at least through the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward,’ Das said. Announcing the monetary policy, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the deep contractions of quarter one of 2021 now seem to be behind us and silver linings are visible. He also added that India’s focus must now shift from containment to revival in the days ahead. Das however also said that India’s GDP would contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The RBI governor added that the GDP growth may come out of contraction and turn positive by quarter four. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das on October 09 announced that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to decline by 9.5% in 2021. "For the year 2021, real GDP is expected to decline by 9.5% with risks tilted towards the downside," said Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, while addressing a press conference. "Our assessment is that inflation will remain elevated in September but ease gradually towards the target over Q3 and Q4. Our analysis also suggests that supply disruptions and associated margins and markups are the major factors driving up inflation," Shaktikanta Das added.
Equity benchmark indices maintained an upward trajectory on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged and continued with accommodative stance. Though the central bank sees FY21 GDP contracting by 9.5 per cent and may turn positive in Q4, several market experts said many measures have been introduced to maintain comfortable liquidity conditions. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 327 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 40,509 while the Nifty 50 gained by 80 points or 0.67 per cent at 11,914. Among stocks, State Bank of India rose by 3.6 per cent to Rs 198.55 per share. Private lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank ticked up by 4 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. IT major Wipro was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 375.25 per share while infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro advanced by 3.3 per cent to close at Rs 910.05 per unit. However, those which lost were Grasim, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Britannia and Tata Motors. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as revived hopes for a US stimulus deal eclipsed weaker-than expected jobs data. Nikkei dipped by 0.12 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.31 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.21 per cent.
