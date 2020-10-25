Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reserve Bank of India governor Shakti Kanta Das tests positive for COVID-19

DNA Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Das tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he is asymptomatic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shaktikanta Das Shaktikanta Das

RBI monetary policy: Key rates unchanged, GDP likely to contract by 9.5% [Video]

RBI monetary policy: Key rates unchanged, GDP likely to contract by 9.5%

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that key interest rates will remain unchanged and decided to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth amid the pandemic. ‘The accommodative stance would remain as long as necessary, at least through the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward,’ Das said. Announcing the monetary policy, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the deep contractions of quarter one of 2021 now seem to be behind us and silver linings are visible. He also added that India’s focus must now shift from containment to revival in the days ahead. Das however also said that India’s GDP would contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The RBI governor added that the GDP growth may come out of contraction and turn positive by quarter four. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:38Published
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5% in FY 2021: RBI [Video]

Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5% in FY 2021: RBI

The Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das on October 09 announced that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to decline by 9.5% in 2021. "For the year 2021, real GDP is expected to decline by 9.5% with risks tilted towards the downside," said Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, while addressing a press conference. "Our assessment is that inflation will remain elevated in September but ease gradually towards the target over Q3 and Q4. Our analysis also suggests that supply disruptions and associated margins and markups are the major factors driving up inflation," Shaktikanta Das added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank of India Central banking institution of India

Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged [Video]

Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged

Equity benchmark indices maintained an upward trajectory on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged and continued with accommodative stance. Though the central bank sees FY21 GDP contracting by 9.5 per cent and may turn positive in Q4, several market experts said many measures have been introduced to maintain comfortable liquidity conditions. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 327 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 40,509 while the Nifty 50 gained by 80 points or 0.67 per cent at 11,914. Among stocks, State Bank of India rose by 3.6 per cent to Rs 198.55 per share. Private lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank ticked up by 4 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. IT major Wipro was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 375.25 per share while infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro advanced by 3.3 per cent to close at Rs 910.05 per unit. However, those which lost were Grasim, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Britannia and Tata Motors. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as revived hopes for a US stimulus deal eclipsed weaker-than expected jobs data. Nikkei dipped by 0.12 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.31 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.21 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Prince William 'contracted Covid-19 in April'

 Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, Kensington Palace sources tell BBC
BBC News

Covid: White House accuses top scientist Fauci of 'playing politics'

 Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci is accused of playing politics in an interview about coronavirus.
BBC News

Covid in India: Cases fall for 7th week, but decline slows

 Fresh Covid-19 cases continued to fall for the seventh straight week in the country but with a lower rate of decline. A 12% drop in new cases was recorded in the..
IndiaTimes
'Adopt-an-animal' program gains momentum at Nandankanan Zoo [Video]

'Adopt-an-animal' program gains momentum at Nandankanan Zoo

The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar has revived its 'Adopt-an-animal' program after COVID shutdown. Adoption scheme is now back online. "I live in Hyderabad and have attachment towards animal. From childhood I used to feed animals. During lockdown I got to know they have revived the 'Adopt-an-animal' scheme and now it is available online also. Adoption is available from 500 rupees. I adopted Himalayan black bear, which was in my range," said Swapnajit Patnaik who visited the park. "People have adopted 170 -175 animals in last 6 to 7 months. With this we have earned almost 23 lakh rupees. The adoption scheme is available online also. 60% adoption have reported from our state, Odisha only, 12 other state including Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra coming forward to adopt animals, we getting good response. Our purpose behind the scheme is to spread message of conservation, not just earn money," said Shashi Paul, Director of Nandankanan Biological Park. Zoo had started the scheme in 2018 but due to a few issues it failed to gain momentum. However, it has garnered good response after COVID shutdown.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:58Published

Related videos from verified sources

Repo rate will remain unchanged at 4%: RBI Governor [Video]

Repo rate will remain unchanged at 4%: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 09 informed that repo rate will remain unchanged at 4%."MPC voted unanimously to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. MPC also decided..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Why are Covid cases rising in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain answers [Video]

Why are Covid cases rising in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain answers

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:00Published
Closing bell: Equity indices in positive terrain, Dr Reddy's top gainer [Video]

Closing bell: Equity indices in positive terrain, Dr Reddy's top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

With 46,963 new cases, India's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 81.2 lakh

 With 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082, while the number of people who have recuperated from...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu

India-Maldives partnership has grown in all areas of development: Maldives Foreign Minister

 India-Maldives partnership has grown from strength to strength, spanning all areas of development, and across the Maldives, said Abdulla Shahid, Maldives Foreign...
IndiaTimes

Want to see our fans in India, show them our performances: BTS

 BTS boys thanked ARMY in India for showering them with immense love and support.
DNA


Tweets about this