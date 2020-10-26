Global  
 

Bihar elections: Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power, says Chirag Paswan

Zee News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Chirag Paswan urged people not to vote for JDU in this upcoming election and have a "Nitish-free government" in the state.
