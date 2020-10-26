India's Covid-19 tally reaches 79,09,960 with 45,149 new cases Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

With 45,149 new Covid-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. With 480 new deaths, the Covid-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union health ministry.


