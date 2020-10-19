J&K police detain BJP workers trying to hoist national flag at clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Black magic by Lalu Yadav to kill me: BJP's Sushil Modi; Tejashwi responds



Responding to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's allegations stating that RJD supremo Lalu Yadav performed tantrik rituals to kill him, Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said the comment by the BJP leader is bizarre and that he had never expected such statement from him. "What to say on this bizarre comment. Never expected this from Sushil Modi. He could have spoken about employment, industries, education, healthcare. He could have explained the achievements done during 15 years tenure. Such superstitious statements in this time are bizarre," Tejashwi said. Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi made a number of serious allegations about Lalu Yadav's lifestyle and his belief in black magic. "Lalu Prasad is so superstitious that he not only stopped wearing a white kurta at the behest of the tantrik, but also made Tantrik Shankar Charan Tripathi the national spokesperson of the party," Sushil Modi tweeted. "The same tantric had performed tantric puja for Lalu Prasad at Vindhyachal Dham (Mirzapur). They have also done tantric rituals to kill me three years ago," he further claimed. He continued saying that Lalu Prasad Yadav does not trust the public, so he kept performing rituals like black magic, animal sacrifice and praying of spirits. Despite this, he neither escaped from jail nor could save his power. He can still spend 14 years in jail, he added. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:13 Published on January 1, 1970