J&K police detain BJP workers trying to hoist national flag at clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Jammu and Kashmir police Monday detained three BJP leaders from Kupwara who tried raise tricolour at Clock tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
Kupwara Mir Basharat, Mir Ishfaq and Akhtar Khan BJP leaders from the party's Kupwara unit reached Lal Chowk this morning to hoist Tricolour to send a message to...
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57Published
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti came under attack for her comments on Indian flag. Mufti recently said she won't raise the tricolour till J&K state flag is restored. She made the comments with the flag of erstwhile J&K state on her table. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called her comments anti-national. He said, “We condemn how Mehbooba Mufti has insulted the Indian tricolour. Her statement that she won't raise the tricolour until the J&K state flag is restored via Article 370 - there can't be any comment more objectionable than this. The tricolour is India's national flag. Jammu & Kashmir is an inviolable part of India. Article 370 was removed as per Constitutional process. Both Houses of Parliament cleared it. Today, J&K has good administration, strict action against terror. People are happy there. To such a statement about not raising the tricolour till the state flag is restored, we want to say - Article 370 will never be restored. It has ended. One nation can't have two symbols, two chiefs. There can't be two flags.”
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:59Published
Responding to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's allegations stating that RJD supremo Lalu Yadav performed tantrik rituals to kill him, Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said the comment by the BJP leader is bizarre and that he had never expected such statement from him. "What to say on this bizarre comment. Never expected this from Sushil Modi. He could have spoken about employment, industries, education, healthcare. He could have explained the achievements done during 15 years tenure. Such superstitious statements in this time are bizarre," Tejashwi said. Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi made a number of serious allegations about Lalu Yadav's lifestyle and his belief in black magic. "Lalu Prasad is so superstitious that he not only stopped wearing a white kurta at the behest of the tantrik, but also made Tantrik Shankar Charan Tripathi the national spokesperson of the party," Sushil Modi tweeted. "The same tantric had performed tantric puja for Lalu Prasad at Vindhyachal Dham (Mirzapur). They have also done tantric rituals to kill me three years ago," he further claimed. He continued saying that Lalu Prasad Yadav does not trust the public, so he kept performing rituals like black magic, animal sacrifice and praying of spirits. Despite this, he neither escaped from jail nor could save his power. He can still spend 14 years in jail, he added. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:13Published
Members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration held a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 24. The meeting was held at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence, and attended by her former rivals Farooq and Omar Abdullah. The six political parties part of the alliance are National Conference, People's Democratic Party, People's Conference, Awami National Conference, People's Movement, and Communist Party of India-Marxist. Farooq Abdullah will be the alliance's president, while Mufti will be the vice-president. The alliance will release a 'white paper' within a month to expose 'lies' about Jammu and Kashmir's situation before the abrogation of its special status. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:14Published
Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti held her first party meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, nine days after her release from a 14-month detention on October 13. Mufti said the Central government has failed to solve the country's issues. The former J&K CM said the government keeps coming back to Article 370. Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state. After being freed, she tweeted: "After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people," followed by an audio message. She was released on that night of October 13 as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:23Published