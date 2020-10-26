|
Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo along with his wife Susan arrived in New Delhi on Monday for the third India-US 2+2 ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday. The holding of the third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue demonstrates the high-level commitment the two countries provide to shared diplomatic and security objectives, US State Department said on Sunday.
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue; here's what to expectTop two officials of Trump administration, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Defence secretary Mark Esper have reached Delhi for the 2+2 India US meet.
DNA
India-US 2+2 dialogue: Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper set to arrive in India today; key military pact on agendaMike Pompeo, Mark Esper will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval and hold discussions with other government and business leaders on ways to..
DNA
2+2 talks to cement India-US defence tiesUS secretary of state Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Mark Esper are scheduled to arrive here on Monday, while the formal talks will happen on Tuesday. The two..
IndiaTimes
New Delhi Capital of India
Wheels up for trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia: PompeoUS Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday boarded the flight for the trip to India for the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue, that..
IndiaTimes
China's aggression and Covid solutions to dominate US-India 2+2 talksSecurity and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in the face of China's aggressive behavior and public health collaboration with an eye on the ongoing..
IndiaTimes
US closely monitoring India-China border row, does not want it to escalate: OfficialThe official told the reporters during a conference call on Friday, ahead of the next week's 2+2 India-US Ministerial in New Delhi, that the Trump administration..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Bihar: Key pointsNEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit the grounds in Bihar campaigning for the three-phase elections which begin next Wednesday. The Congress..
WorldNews
United States Department of State United States federal executive department responsible for foreign affairs
Bulgaria, Kosovo, North Macedonia Join U.S. Initiative To Block Chinese Equipment In 5G NetworkBulgaria, Kosovo, and North Macedonia have signed declarations with the United States on the security of 5G wireless communications networks under which they..
WorldNews
US will probably discuss India-China border situation during 2+2 dialogue: State Dept officialThe situation on the Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point during 2+2 dialogue and the United States is watching the situation closely..
IndiaTimes
LAC situation to be discussed at 2+2 dialogue with India, BECA agreement in works: US State DeptUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Defence secretary Mark Esper will participate in the 2+2 meeting which will take place on October 26 and 27.
DNA
Beijing promises response to 'political oppression' after US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missionsBeijing has said that it will take appropriate action in retaliation against Washington's decision to force several Chinese news organizations to register as..
WorldNews
