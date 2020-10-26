Global  
 

Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

IndiaTimes Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo along with his wife Susan arrived in New Delhi on Monday for the third India-US 2+2 ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday. The holding of the third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue demonstrates the high-level commitment the two countries provide to shared diplomatic and security objectives, US State Department said on Sunday.
