Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 minutes ago Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News 03:03 Sharpening his attack two days before the Bihar election, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that he believed that the jail is the right place for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that it is not possible that Nitish Kumar was not involved in scams. Former union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to three...