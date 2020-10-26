Global  
 

J&K police detain BJP workers detained trying to host national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

DNA Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
BJP workers were also seen hoisting the national flag at the People's Democratic Party (PDP) office in the city.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: BJP workers hoist Indian flag at PDP office; 3 detained at Lal Chowk

Watch: BJP workers hoist Indian flag at PDP office; 3 detained at Lal Chowk 05:17

 Several people, reportedly BJP workers gathered outside PDP office in Jammu to hoist the Indian flag. People were seen trying to hoist the national flag over Jammu and Kashmir's state flag. Three people, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, were on Monday detained...

