J&K police detain BJP workers detained trying to host national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that besides unemployment, inflation is the biggest issue in Bihar Assembly Elections as onion prices are skyrocketing."Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it is about to touch Rs 100/kg. Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Starvation and poverty are rising in the state," Yadav said while speaking to media. Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Monday alleged corruption in Nitish Kumar’s flagship 'Saat Nishchay' (seven resolves) scheme and said if voted to power he will get it probed and send to jail those found guilty, including the chief minister. The LJP chief also raised an accusing finger at Kumar in the implementation of prohibition laws in the state and accused the CM of gaining from smuggling of liquor into the state. The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3, and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

