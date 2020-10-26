J&K police detain BJP workers detained trying to host national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Several people, reportedly BJP workers gathered outside PDP office in Jammu to hoist the Indian flag. People were seen trying to hoist the national flag over Jammu and Kashmir's state flag. Three people, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, were on Monday detained...
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that besides unemployment, inflation is the biggest issue in Bihar Assembly Elections as onion prices are skyrocketing."Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it is about to touch Rs 100/kg. Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Starvation and poverty are rising in the state," Yadav said while speaking to media. Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Monday alleged corruption in Nitish Kumar’s flagship 'Saat Nishchay' (seven resolves) scheme and said if voted to power he will get it probed and send to jail those found guilty, including the chief minister. The LJP chief also raised an accusing finger at Kumar in the implementation of prohibition laws in the state and accused the CM of gaining from smuggling of liquor into the state. The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3, and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05Published
Members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration held a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 24. The meeting was held at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence, and attended by her former rivals Farooq and Omar Abdullah. The six political parties part of the alliance are National Conference, People's Democratic Party, People's Conference, Awami National Conference, People's Movement, and Communist Party of India-Marxist. Farooq Abdullah will be the alliance's president, while Mufti will be the vice-president. The alliance will release a 'white paper' within a month to expose 'lies' about Jammu and Kashmir's situation before the abrogation of its special status. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:14Published
Jammu and Kashmir police Monday detained three BJP leaders from Kupwara who tried raise tricolour at Clock tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
Kupwara Mir Basharat, Mir Ishfaq and Akhtar Khan BJP leaders from..
Congress has organised nationwide protests demanding to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET which are scheduled to be held in September. In..