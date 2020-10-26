UP: Allahabad HC stays arrest of actor, kin in molestation case filed by wife
Monday, 26 October 2020 () The Allahabad HC has stayed the arrest of a well-known film actor and his three family members in connection with a molestation and assault case filed by his estranged wife. Disposing of a writ petition filed by the actor and his brothers, a division bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Sanjay Kumar Pachori directed them to cooperate in the investigation.
