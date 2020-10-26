Happy birthday, Mohsin Khan: The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor celebrates his special day with his family — view pics
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Mohsin Khan turns 29 today, and to ring in his special day, his family, including brother Sajjad Khan, sister Zeba Khan and their parents, went all out to give a memorable time to the birthday boy. From decorating the house with all manner of frills to ordering a scrumptious cake and posing for some cherished family photos, the Khan family pulled out all the stops to wish Mohsin a happy birthday.
This woman got a sweet surprise from her neighbors on her 80th birthday. The neighbors stood outside her house while practicing social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. They got balloons and posters for her and sang a birthday song to celebrate her special day.