Happy birthday, Mohsin Khan: The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor celebrates his special day with his family — view pics

Bollywood Life Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Mohsin Khan turns 29 today, and to ring in his special day, his family, including brother Sajjad Khan, sister Zeba Khan and their parents, went all out to give a memorable time to the birthday boy. From decorating the house with all manner of frills to ordering a scrumptious cake and posing for some cherished family photos, the Khan family pulled out all the stops to wish Mohsin a happy birthday.
