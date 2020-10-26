Happy birthday, Mohsin Khan: The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor celebrates his special day with his family — view pics Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Mohsin Khan turns 29 today, and to ring in his special day, his family, including brother Sajjad Khan, sister Zeba Khan and their parents, went all out to give a memorable time to the birthday boy. From decorating the house with all manner of frills to ordering a scrumptious cake and posing for some cherished family photos, the Khan family pulled out all the stops to wish Mohsin a happy birthday. 👓 View full article

