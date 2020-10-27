|
NSA Ajit Doval meets Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper at South Block
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
They discussed many issues and challenges of strategic importance. Both sides highlighted the need to share objectives and build capabilities across all domains to ensure a safe, stable, and rule-based regional and global security environment.
