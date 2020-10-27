Global  
 

NSA Ajit Doval meets Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper at South Block

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
They discussed many issues and challenges of strategic importance. Both sides highlighted the need to share objectives and build capabilities across all domains to ensure a safe, stable, and rule-based regional and global security environment.
