Union minister Athawale tests positive, hospitalised in Mumbai

Actor, Payal Ghosh has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India. The actor had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Ramdas Athawale has backed the actor and has demanded that Anurag Kashyap should be arrested. He had also accompanied the actor to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month. Payal Ghosh has now been appointed as the vice president of the women’s wing of the party. Speaking after her induction into the RPI, Payal Ghosh said that Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap till the probe into her complaint is not over. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh joined Republican Party of India (Athawale) on October 26. She was inducted to party in the presence of RPI president Ramdas Athawale. Recently, Ghosh was in news after she accused film maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57Published
Equity benchmark indices were up with a slight positive bias on Monday ahead of crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. At 10:10..