Union minister Athawale tests positive, hospitalised in Mumbai

‘Uddhav Thackeray don’t you dare’: Kangana Ranaut attacks CM on ‘ganja’ remark



Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57 Published on January 1, 1970