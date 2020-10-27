Global  
 

Now any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir; Home Ministry notifies new rules

DNA Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Now anyone can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification to this effect. However, those who purchase land will have limited options.
