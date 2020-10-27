Now any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir; Home Ministry notifies new rules
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Now anyone can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification to this effect. However, those who purchase land will have limited options.
Several people, reportedly BJP workers gathered outside PDP office in Jammu to hoist the Indian flag. People were seen trying to hoist the national flag over Jammu and Kashmir's state flag. Three people, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, were on Monday detained while trying to hoist the tricolour at the historic clock tower near the city centre here, officials said. Three people tried to hoist the tricolour at 'Ghanta Ghar' (clock tower) in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here early Monday morning, the officials said. They said the trio, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of north Kashmir, raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and in favour of the party and tried to hoist the tricolour at the clock tower. However, the police swung into action and took them into custody. This comes after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s recent remarks on the national flag. Mufti said she won’t raise tricolour flag till J&K state flag is restored. Watch the full video for more details.
Protests were held by PoJK refugees in Jammu as India observed black day to mark Pakistan’s invasion of Jammu and Kashmir In 1947. The protesters slammed the Pakistan government and said that their land is being used by Pakistan & China for the CPEC. They also called on the international community to condemn Pakistan’s actions and sought action against Islamabad for the killing of 70,000 Hindus and Sikhs. Meanwhile, a symposium, ‘Memories Of 22 October 1947’ was also organised where J&K LG Manoh Sinha said that even after 73 years, the wounds are still fresh. Watch the full video for all the debates.
Chinar Corps celebrated the 74th Infantry Day at Badamibagh Cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 27. Several Army officials paid tribute to slain soldiers. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley. While speaking to ANI, Lt. General BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps said, "I congratulate infantry jawans deployed in tough terrains and hinterlands, they can reach where no one can reach. Situation has improved (in Kashmir), youth should use it. Young ones should focus on studies, others should work and not choose wrong path. It's my appeal- If you've picked up arms and shot a video, doesn't mean you are a terrorist, you can come back."
A video surfaced in which a terrorist was seen surrendering before security forces on October 26 in JandK's Awantipora. The terrorist is a resident of Gulshanpura, Pulwama. He was absconding since September 25, this year. One AK rifle was also recovered from his possession.
In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, schools partially reopened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab except containment zones on October 19. However, schools have to followed proper guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The schools will run in shifts and 50% students will be called in every class on day one and the remaining 50% the next day. UP, Punjab and Sikkim has partially reopened their schools from today onwards while many states are still deciding for reopening schools amid COVID-19.
On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country. Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer prayers on October 17. They were also seen chanting 'Jai Mata Di'. Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and temple is being sanitised regularly," temple priest Mahant Anand said to ANI. People also arrived at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri today. The auspicious festival is celebrated for nine consecutive days. However, temples have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
While reacting on government's action against Amnesty International (global human right organization), Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release..
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal thanked the Home Ministry for its order on the re-opening of schools. MHA has allowed states to re-open schools under new unlock guidelines. States to take a..
