Now any Indian citizen can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir; Home Ministry notifies new rules

Watch: BJP workers hoist Indian flag at PDP office; 3 detained at Lal Chowk



Several people, reportedly BJP workers gathered outside PDP office in Jammu to hoist the Indian flag. People were seen trying to hoist the national flag over Jammu and Kashmir's state flag. Three people, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, were on Monday detained while trying to hoist the tricolour at the historic clock tower near the city centre here, officials said. Three people tried to hoist the tricolour at 'Ghanta Ghar' (clock tower) in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here early Monday morning, the officials said. They said the trio, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of north Kashmir, raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and in favour of the party and tried to hoist the tricolour at the clock tower. However, the police swung into action and took them into custody. This comes after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s recent remarks on the national flag. Mufti said she won’t raise tricolour flag till J&K state flag is restored. Watch the full video for more details.

