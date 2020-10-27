Never expected Nitish Kumar to stoop so low: Chirag Paswan on his viral video
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () In poll-bound Bihar, footage from a video showing Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan prepping for a speech in front of a photograph of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan has gone viral on social media, providing ammunition for Janata Dal to mock him.
National president Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on his video him instructing on how to shoot his video in front of his father's photo. He said that he didn't expect Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to do such low-level politics. "He's scared he'll go to jail in my government," said...
Everyone is playing politics over a death of Ram Vilas Paswan, said Chirag Paswan on November 02 after Hindustani Awam Morcha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding investigation into death of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan. "Those who are talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I have told Manjhi ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father. The way Manjhi ji is talking about my father now, why didn't he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?" said Paswan.
During a press conference, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister of Bihar. He said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as Paltiram as he was against Lalu and then formed govt with them in 2015."
LJP chief Chirag Paswan commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political rallies in the upcoming Bihar polls. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is conducting so many rallies in Bihar. He is putting in a lot of effort because everyone knows that not a single Bihari is going to vote in the name of the present CM, Nitish Kumar." Chirag added, "Why are BJP leaders bowing their heads before such a corrupt CM? Such remarks disappoint their own party workers and voters. CM himself knows he's not going to win."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur on November 01. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Giriraj Singh were also present in the rally. PM Modi said that livelihoods which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. Narendra Modi said, "Those livelihoods, which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. House-to-school, school-toilets that gave dignity to sisters and daughters, liberated from the waiting of darkness, are forming the NDA government." He further said, "On one side, NDA is committed to democracy, and on the other side is 'parivar tantra gathbandhan'. NDA government is for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas.'" Earlier he had held a rally in Chhapra.
Setting aside their political differences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Nityanand Rai attended the shraddha ritual of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan who died recently. Paswans son Chirag was seen touching feet of Kumar and some other senior leaders, who have been at the receiving end of the LJP presidents relentless political tirade during the election season. The Brahm-bhoj as part of the shraddha ritual was organized at the LJPs state headquarters here. The chief minister accepted a laddu (sweet) and met the deceased leaders wife.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attended "yuva naukri samvad" program on November 02 ahead of second round of voting for state assembly elections. In the event, Tejashwi Yadav promised to give jobs to 10 lakh people even if that required cutting of salaries of CM, ministers and MLAs. He said, "To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga on November 02. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
As Bihar polls are approaching, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan during a press conference targeted Chief Minister over alcohol availability in the state. "They talk about prohibition of alcohol but then it is..
