Tamil Nadu: BJP's Khushbu Sundar takes on Thirumavalavan over Manusmriti row

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram



BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by police on October 27. She was on the way to Chidambaram to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark on Manusmriti. The VCK leader had said all women were "belittled and treated badly" as per Hindu dharma. He stated this while participating in a webinar 'Periyar and Indian Politics' last month.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970