Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tamil Nadu: BJP's Khushbu Sundar takes on Thirumavalavan over Manusmriti row

DNA Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar countered Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, over the raging controversy in Tamil Nadu over ancient tech Manusmriti.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Khushbu detained amid Manusmriti row in Tamil Nadu | Oneindia News

Khushbu detained amid Manusmriti row in Tamil Nadu | Oneindia News 01:19

 A huge row has erupted after actor Khushbu was detained by the Chengalpet police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram to take part in a protest against VCK MP Thirumavalavan for his alleged remarks that Manusmriti denigrated women. Khushbu had recently quit the Congress to join the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Khushbu Sundar Khushbu Sundar Indian politician and actress

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram [Video]

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by police on October 27. She was on the way to Chidambaram to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark on Manusmriti. The VCK leader had said all women were "belittled and treated badly" as per Hindu dharma. He stated this while participating in a webinar 'Periyar and Indian Politics' last month.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Khushbu Sundar joins BJP [Video]

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 12 in Delhi. She had resigned from Congress earlier today. Congress has announced the dropping of Khushbu as spokesperson of the party with immediate effect. After joining the party, Sundar also met BJP national president JP Nadda.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Villagers of TN's Thulasendrapuram offer prayers for victory of Kamala Harris in US elections [Video]

Villagers of TN's Thulasendrapuram offer prayers for victory of Kamala Harris in US elections

Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram, a native village of US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is all decked up with hoardings showing support to her. The villagers offered prayers at a temple for her victory in US elections. Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 presidential elections.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu dies due to COVID-19

 The 72-year-old minister was admitted to the hospital on October 13 with serious breathlessness and tested Covid-19 positive.
DNA

Decline in active case-load in some worst-affected states, but Delhi records highest jump in 24 hours

 The trajectory of active case-load of Covid infections has been diverse across the country with some of the worst-affected states like Maharashtra, Karnataka,..
IndiaTimes

After govt takes executive route, Tamil Nadu governor assents to 7.5% NEET quota Bill

 Nearly 300 MBBS seats in government medical colleges and self-financing colleges would be made available for students from government schools.
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

MP by-polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia cast his vote [Video]

MP by-polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia cast his vote

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on November 03 cast his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior. Voting for by-elections are being held on 28 Assembly seats of the state. BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House. The counting of votes for the by-polls will take place on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
BJP Dubbak candidate Raghunandan Rao cast his vote for by-polls [Video]

BJP Dubbak candidate Raghunandan Rao cast his vote for by-polls

BJP candidate for Dubbak constituency by-polls, Raghunandan Rao, cast his vote on November 03. Voting is underway for the Dubbak by-polls. Earlier, Telangana Police seized Rs 18.67 lakh from his relative's location.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Bihar Assembly elections: MoS Nityanand Rai, BJP leader CP Thakur cast their votes [Video]

Bihar Assembly elections: MoS Nityanand Rai, BJP leader CP Thakur cast their votes

MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote during 2nd phase of Bihar elections on Nov 03 at a polling booth in Hajipur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Thakur also cast his vote in Patna. The voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Thol. Thirumavalavan Thol. Thirumavalavan Indian politician


Manusmriti


Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Indian political party


Related videos from verified sources

Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News [Video]

Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The court said that all aspects of the Hathras probe will be looked into by the High..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, hours after quitting Congress|Oneindia News [Video]

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, hours after quitting Congress|Oneindia News

Another Congress leaders jumps the ship to the BJP, Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar one of the Congress's most prominent defenders, quit the party today and joined the BJP just months before the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Watch: Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says will work for BJP win in Tamil Nadu

Hours after quitting the Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP. Her entry into the saffron party comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated to be held in 2021...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Kerala police kill Maoist in Wayanad forest gun battle

 Thunderbolt Commands were in ‘hot pursuit’ of the rest of armed insurgents who had broken out of their encirclement and retreated into the forests contiguous...
Hindu

Jaffar Sait to head TNFRS

 In a minor shuffle of IPS officers, the Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday transferred Director-General of Police, Civil Supplies CID, M.S. Jaffar Sait
Hindu

DMK stages protest against posters lampooning Stalin

 Recently, such posters were also pasted in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and other parts of Tamil Nadu, which were removed by the DMK cadres.
Hindu


Tweets about this