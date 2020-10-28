Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: First phase of voting to be held today

Bihar went under first phase of polling on October 28. The voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar polls was recorded at 52.24%. While addressing a press conference in Patna, Bihar ADG Jitendra Kumar informed that 93 cases registered for violation of COVID-19 guidelines in the first phase of...
The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at the BJP for its "silence" on the firing on people during Durga idol immersion in Munger in Bihar, where the latter is in power along with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U). One person was killed and over two dozen people, including security personnel, injured in firing and stone- pelting during goddess Durga idol immersion late Monday night in Munger's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk. The Election Commission has removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Munger. a group of protesters went on the rampage in the town on Thursday, setting some police stations and outposts on fire and ransacking the SP and the SDO offices. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Munger Manu Maharaj on Friday said that situation is normal now in Munger and additional force has been deployed. Watch the full video for more details.
Congress delegation on October 30 met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan in regards to the Munger firing incident in which a person died. After the meeting, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that they demanded resignation of state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The Congress delegation also demanded ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the parents of the deceased.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Munger violence and compared the incident with Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said that CM Kumar didn't expressed condolences with the family of the deceased person. Yadav also said that Bihar CM repeated Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Munger.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the opposition RJD in Bihar, calling its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav the "yuvraaj" (crown prince) of "jungle raj" and attacking him over the promise of 10 lakh government jobs. He cautioned people against the double whammy Bihar could face if those responsible for having turned the state "beemar" (sick) were voted to power amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. These elections are an opportunity to re-elect those who have pulled Bihar out of deep darkness....Please ask yourself the question does the yuvraj of jungle raj have the credibility and the experience to fulfil the aspirations of the state's lower and middle classes," he said. Watch the full video for more.
Addressing a joint press conference of 'Mahagathbandhan' in Patna on October 28, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on Munger incident. Yadav said, "We condemn firing by police in Munger, in which 1 person was killed. This double-engine government definitely had a role in it." "We want to ask Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? We want High Court-monitored probe," he added. One person was killed and several were injured after police allegedly opened fire following ruckus during a procession of Goddess Durga on October 26 in Bihar's Munger. The police claimed that the person died when someone from the crowd fired. Police resorted to baton charge on a group carrying Goddess Durga for the immersion. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital. Around 20 policemen also sustained injuries during stone pelting. The police also recovered three 'desi kattas' (country-made pistols) with some live cartridges.
Bihar recorded a 53.54 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls on Wednesday, according to a release by the Chief Electoral Officer Bihar. "Till 5 pm the voter turnout in Bihar phase one..
