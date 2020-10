Nikita Tomar murder: 'Touseef had been harassing her for months' Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Nikita Tomar’s father Mool Chand Tomar has alleged that Touseef was harassing her for several months and she had filed a molestation complaint against him in September. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this