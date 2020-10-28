Kerala gold smuggling case: HC declines anticipatory bail to M Sivasankar
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () The Kerala high court on Wednesday declined to grant anticipatory bail to M Sivasankar IAS, who was the principal chief secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan when alleged gold smuggling came to light.
