Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kerala gold smuggling case: HC declines anticipatory bail to M Sivasankar

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Kerala high court on Wednesday declined to grant anticipatory bail to M Sivasankar IAS, who was the principal chief secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan when alleged gold smuggling came to light.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Kerala gold smuggling racket: Left MLA Karat Razak named | Oneindia News

Kerala gold smuggling racket: Left MLA Karat Razak named | Oneindia News 01:36

 The Kerala gold smuggling plot is gettingmurkier now with Left MLA Karat Razak's name also surfacing. Key accused Sandeep Nair's wife Soumya named Razak an LDF backed independent MLA from Koduvally Kozhikode district and Karat Faisal an LDF backed independent councillor of Koduvally...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kerala gold smuggling case: V Muraleedharan hits back over allegations of 'pressuring agencies' [Video]

Kerala gold smuggling case: V Muraleedharan hits back over allegations of 'pressuring agencies'

The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan hit out at (Communist Party of India) (Marxist), after left party alleged that Centre is manipulating investigating agencies in Kerala gold..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Accused in Kerala gold smuggling case connected with Dawood Ibrahim: V Muraleedharan [Video]

Accused in Kerala gold smuggling case connected with Dawood Ibrahim: V Muraleedharan

The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, stated that the accused in Kerala gold smuggling case have connections with Dawood Ibrahim's D-company and Kerala Chief Minister's office...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published
'NIA will unearth details of Kerala gold smuggling case': LoP Chennithala [Video]

'NIA will unearth details of Kerala gold smuggling case': LoP Chennithala

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted in the special court, Kochi that agency suspects that the accused have links to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. NIA submitted this in its response to the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Gold smuggling case: anticipatory bail plea of Sivasankar closed

 The former Principal Secretary of the Kerala CM has not been arraigned as an accused in the case and the agency has no plans to arrest him, NIA says in special...
Hindu

Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: ED seeks custodial interrogation of Sivasankar
newKerala.com

Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HindunewKerala.com

Tweets about this

ArunTyagi197

अरुण त्यागी RT @PTI_News: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar taken into custody by ED in Kerala gold smuggling case, say official sources 1 second ago

IdeasSensible

Sensible Ideas RT @LiveLawIndia: The High Court of Kerala on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to M Siva Sankar IAS, former Principal Secretary to the Ch… 55 seconds ago

RDAKSHINA

TIRANGA MERA SHAAN RT @Jvlmk: FINALLY ! Kerala HC rejected bail plea of M Sivasankar, (Fmr principal secretary) in Kerala Gold Smuggling case. He has been a… 56 seconds ago

Jayant294

Jayant29 RT @PTI_News: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar taken into custody by ED in Kerala gold smuggling case, official sources said 2 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the… https://t.co/r5Xoym1iKh 2 minutes ago

LiveLawIndia

Live Law The High Court of Kerala on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to M Siva Sankar IAS, former Principal Secretary to… https://t.co/JPsBxx3ial 2 minutes ago

HOTTIEIRTEZA

IRTZ RT @PTI_News: Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar facing ED, Customs probe in the gold smugglin… 2 minutes ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrintIndia Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of IAS officer Sivasankar in gold smuggling case https://t.co/fLyZ171A3k 3 minutes ago