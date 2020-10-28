Global  
 

Shraddha Kapoor is the new Naagin of the big screen

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly signed a trilogy in the supernatural thriller genre wherein she will be seen playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent. Scroll down to read more.
