Shraddha Kapoor is the new Naagin of the big screen
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly signed a trilogy in the supernatural thriller genre wherein she will be seen playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent. Scroll down to read more.
