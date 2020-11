Goa casinos to open from November 1: CM Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The casino operations in Goa, which had been suspended on account of the Covid-19 pandemic since March this year, will restart on November 1 with 50 per cent capacity, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.



"Casinos will start from November 1. We have given them permission," Sawant told a post-cabinet press conference... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this