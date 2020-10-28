Global  
 

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Modi, says PM's effigies burnt on Dussehra, not Ravan's

DNA Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Addressing a rally in Bihar's Balmiki Nagar, the Congress leader said that now the Prime Minister does not say in speeches that he will give jobs to two crore youth.
