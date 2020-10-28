Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Modi, says PM's effigies burnt on Dussehra, not Ravan's

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering during his election rally in Bihar's Araria ahead of final round of voting for state Assembly. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe on the Electronic Voting Machine and called it 'MVM' meaning Modi Voting Machine. Rahul Gandhi said, "EVM is not EVM, but MVM - Modi Voting Machine. But, this time in Bihar, the youth is angry. So be it EVM or MVM, 'Gathbandhan' will win."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public rally that held on November 04 in Madhepura amid Bihar elections. Gandhi said, "Modi ji says he has freed farmers as they can now sell their produce anywhere. Modi ji tell me, will the farmer go to sell his produce on an aeroplane? Or will he go by road? If he has to go by road, where are the roads in Bihar?"
4-year-old preschooler from the northeast state of Mizoram has taken the internet by storm through her soulful rendition of AR Rahman's hit song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam.' Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte has impressed the netizens with her cover. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appreciated the little talent and called her 'adorable and admirable.'
Taking a dig at Oppositions over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' remark, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on November 04 asked Opposition leaders that will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. "Oppositions accuse BJP that it forces people to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. I want to ask Rahul and Tejashwi if an Indian won't say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', will he say 'Pakistan Zindabad'?" asked Rai during public rally in Bihar's Araria.
BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Lauria ahead of final round of voting for Bihar Assembly polls. While addressing the gathering, he said, "Prince of 'jungle raj' was leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, yet he didn't attend Assembly even once. He is cheating people. So give him 'aaram' and give Nitish ji 'kaam.' He further added, "Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were sitting in Delhi during COVID-19 pandemic as they were scared of corona. And now they ask what happened in Bihar during corona. Only CM Nitish Kumar and BJP workers took care of Bihar public during pandemic".
Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad burnt at Kolkata's Salt Lake as part of Vijayadashami celebrations on October 26. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami. The effigies of Ravan burnt in open fields to symbolises the victory of good over evil.
Mysuru city illuminated on occasion of 'Dasara' on Oct 26. 'Dasara' is one of the prominent festivals of the region. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the 'Dasara' festival is celebrated with little restrain this year.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 02 slammed opposition for dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. He was addressing a public rally in West Champaran's Balmiki Nagar. "Be it Congress or RJD, they only know how to cheat people. They've been dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. Don't expect them ever to unite people," said Yogi.
Addressing a public rally ahead of Bihar polls in Valmikinagar assembly constituency on October 29, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "As far as the question of population is concerned, that is decided only after the census and that decision is not in our hands." "We would like that reservation should be proportionate to population, there is no second opinion about it," he added.
Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on unemployment issue in the state. He said that the youth of Bihar don't get jobs in the state; they have to move out of the state for jobs. Gandhi said to youths that don't think they lack in anything rather CM Kumar and PM Modi lack in providing employment to them in Bihar.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna here to "save" his state and its farmers with a hard-hitting attack on the Centre, alleging "step-motherly" treatment towards Punjab. Led by Amarinder Singh, all Congress MLAs and MPs from Punjab staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar here. The Punjab chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party had been "pressured" not to join the dharna as its government in Delhi had not passed amendment bills to protect the farmers. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his statement in Bihar's Madhubani public rally on Mumbai terror attack and said that Congress got scared to teach lesson to Pakistan despite people wanted it. "Congress was in power and supported by RJD when Mumbai terror attack took place. People wanted Pakistan to be taught a lesson, but Congress got scared. After Pulwama attack, PM said we'll avenge death of our soldiers and we did it by going inside Pakistan. Can Congress do it?" said Yogi.
Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been..
