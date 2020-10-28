Global  
 

Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

DNA Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Amethi MP took to Twitter and requested those people who came in contact to get a COVID test at the earliest.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani

PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani 01:48

 Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani addressed a public rally in Bodh Gaya on October 26. "There was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and poor slept empty stomach. Now, PM Modi is providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19 pandemic and...

Bihar elections: Campaigning for first phase of polls to end today, Nitish Kumar, Smriti Irani to hold rallies

 Top leaders of both the alliances are making a last-ditch effort to woo the voters as only one day is left for campaigning for the first phase of elections.
DNA
Smriti Irani attacks Congress for opposing farm acts, hits out at Robert Vadra [Video]

Smriti Irani attacks Congress for opposing farm acts, hits out at Robert Vadra

BJP leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress and accused it of using farmers and their issues for its benefit. Comparing the previous Congress government at Centre with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she said that people have learned that only a 'sevak' can dedicate himself\herself for the development of the nation and those who are willing to become self-reliant will have to walk with PM Modi. Irani was in Morbi to campaign for BJP candidate Brijesh Merja. Morbi is one of the eight assembly constituencies in Gujarat, where bypolls will be held on November 3. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published

"No shortcuts" taken on COVID vaccine safety, top official says

 Operation Warp Speed is on track to have vaccines before the end of the year, retired Lieutenant General Paul Ostrowski said.
CBS News

Rare look at Operation Warp Speed's unprecedented effort to produce, distribute COVID-19 vaccine

 The Trump administration's nearly $10 billion program is already producing tens of millions of vaccine doses, even before it is known which vaccine candidates..
CBS News
PFWS president Pratima Shrivastava inaugurates Candle Production Unit at Delhi's New Police Lines [Video]

PFWS president Pratima Shrivastava inaugurates Candle Production Unit at Delhi's New Police Lines

Police Families Welfare Society, president Pratima Shrivastava inaugurated the Candle Production Unit and Skill Centre at New Police Lines Kingsway camp, Delhi. Recently, this unit was renovated with modern utilities for the ladies providing them with an improved working environment. On this occasion, PFWS president congratulated the entire team of NPL Welfare Centre for the modernized Candle Production Unit which is expected to instill new enthusiasm among the PFWS ladies to soar new heights promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance. She also reiterated that where COVID-19 has halted welfare activities in various organizations, Delhi Police has pioneered in amalgamation of technology, welfare activities and continues to serve its families through online platforms. She also expressed the idea of opening a beauty parlour exclusively for ladies of police families and run by trained police family members. On this occasion, a prize distribution ceremony of Khana Khazana Cookery Contest and Online Summer Camp, 2020 were also organized.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Covid-19: Dushyant Chautala tests positive, urges his contacts to get tested [Video]

Covid-19: Dushyant Chautala tests positive, urges his contacts to get tested

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Announcing it on Twitter, Chautala added that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright. The JJP leader also urged..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai death & other news | Oneindia News [Video]

Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai death & other news | Oneindia News

UP Police says Hathras vicitm was cremated at midnight due to extraordinary circumstances; UP govt on Hathras, says conspiracy to defame Yogi administration; SOPs for opening cinema halls include..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:14Published
Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation [Video]

Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published

BetterLife Pharma to conduct telemedicine coronavirus trials of AP-003 to ease access for patients

 BetterLife Pharma Inc (OTCQB:BETRF) (CSE:BETR) (FRA:NPAU) announced Wednesday that its coronavirus trials are being conducted virtually to make them more...
Proactive Investors

Declining trend of COVID-19 pandemic in India, except for 2 to 3 states: Centre

 The COVID-19 pandemic in India is showing a declining trend, except for two to three states, the government said on Tuesday, noting that it is "particularly...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesallAfrica.com

Kamala Harris On COVID-19 Deaths: A Frivolous Fact Check – OpEd

Kamala Harris On COVID-19 Deaths: A Frivolous Fact Check – OpEd By James Fite* From using his presidential campaign as a platform to announce his run for Senate to confusing his wife with his sister, we’re all well...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

