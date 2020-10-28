|
|
|
Stabbed Udaan actress Malvi Malhotra undergoes plastic surgery, says 'the knife incision in my stomach was about 1.5 inches'
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Malvi Malhotra is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and has undergone plastic surgery.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Plastic Surgery Is On The Rise Amid COVID
According to Allure, interest in plastic surgery is skyrocketing.
Plastic surgeons that they interviewed say that the demand for their services and even their waiting lists are at an all time..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42Published
|
Plastic Surgeons Say Business Is Booming During Pandemic
Plastic surgeon David Rosenberg said patients, old and new, are coming in with what he calls 'Zoom anxiety' thanks to the new normal of interacting with others on camera.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:05Published
|
Tweets about this
|