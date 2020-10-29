Kerala: M Sivasankar arrested, first big fish in gold smuggling case
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Almost three and a half months after he was first questioned by central agencies over his alleged role in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.
Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan appreciated the investigative agencies in overcoming efforts by state government for trying to sabotage the probe in gold smuggling case. He also said arrest of former Principal Secretary of Kerala into custody) is a crucial development in the...
The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan hit out at (Communist Party of India) (Marxist), after left party alleged that Centre is manipulating investigating agencies in Kerala gold..
The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, stated that the accused in Kerala gold smuggling case have connections with Dawood Ibrahim's D-company and Kerala Chief Minister's office...
Putting an end to over three-month long drama over the involvement of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar IAS behind the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case,... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •newKerala.com