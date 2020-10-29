Global  
 

Kerala: M Sivasankar arrested, first big fish in gold smuggling case

IndiaTimes Thursday, 29 October 2020
Almost three and a half months after he was first questioned by central agencies over his alleged role in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.
 Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan appreciated the investigative agencies in overcoming efforts by state government for trying to sabotage the probe in gold smuggling case. He also said arrest of former Principal Secretary of Kerala into custody) is a crucial development in the...

