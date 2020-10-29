Global  
 

Keshubhai Patel, former chief minister of Gujarat, passes away at 92

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Former Gujarat chief minister and veteran BJP leader Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He had tested positive for *COVID-19* in September.

According to reports, Keshubhai Patel had complained of difficulty in breathing on Thursday morning and was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

Patel had...
