Keshubhai Patel, former chief minister of Gujarat, passes away at 92

‘Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah have no right to stay in India’: Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has lashed out at Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti over their recent comments on the abrogation of Article 370. Joshi said that the statements made by the two former..
Watch: Slipper hurled at Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel
An unidentified person hurled slipper at Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on October 26. The incident took place when Deputy CM Patel was addressing the mediapersons in Vadodara.
Former Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 year imprisonment in coal scam|Oneindia News
Sharpening his attack two days before the Bihar election, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that he believed that the jail is the right place for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said that it is not possible..