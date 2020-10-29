PM Modi to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day on October 31

A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat as part of a first-of-its-kind service in the country arrived here from the Maldives on Sunday. The aircraft, which landed safely in the Venduruthy channel...
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad. Keshubhai Patel was Gujarat’s CM from March 1995 to October 1995 and from March 1998 to October 2001. He was succeeded as Chief Minister by Narendra Modi. Patel was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times. He had quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party, which merged with the BJP in 2014. Tributes poured in for Keshubhai Patel from all quarters. PM Modi also expressed grief over the BJP stalwart’s death and said that he had lost a father figure. He paid rich tribute to the former CM and said that all his decisions had been taken with the welfare of entire Gujarat in mind. PM Modi said that Keshubhai Patel understood the pain of farmers and always worked for their benefit. PM Modi added that his life and his work would be an inspiration for many generations. Watch the full video for all the details.
Addressing a public rally ahead of Bihar polls in Daraunda assembly constituency of Siwan district on October 29, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "15 years ago, some people put Bihar in identity crisis. Recall their 'jungle raj' when corruption was rampant. 6 years ago, choosing Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed nature of Indian politics." "Now, no poor has religion or caste. Development is for all," UP CM added.
A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the official inaugural flight on October 31.
Former chief minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel, passed away at the age of 92. He was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad. "We tried to revive him but couldn't after he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at 11:55 am. He didn't die due to Corona," said Dr Akshay Kiledar, Chief Medical Administrator (CMA), Sterling Hospital on Keshubhai Patel's demise.
In a bid to boost business amid the COVID-19, sweet shop owners in Ahmedabad have introduced immunity booster food items as Diwali approaches. The reason behind the move of shop owners is the growing demand for healthy delicacies, and to match it up the festive season, immunity booster sweets are being preferred over the traditional sweets. Moreover, this also helps in the business of shop owners amid the slowdown due to COVID-19. One of the customers, while purchasing sweets, said she has opted for sweets made of dry fruits keeping in mind the health of her family amid the pandemic.
President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and..
