Priyanka Gandhi crticises Mayawati for open support to BJP Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

BSP supremo Mayawati's announcement that her party will support the BJP in the council elections to seven seats in Uttar Pradesh may be counter productive for the party and may be a boom for the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in the state.



One of the first from the Congress to react to Mayawati's open announcement was party...

