Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14: Here's how Gauahar Khan reacted when Eijaz Khan confessed he has a crush on her — read tweet

Bollywood Life Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
In a clip, Eijaz Khan can be seen making a confession to Kavita Kaushik that he had a crush on Gauahar Khan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19

B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19 01:36

 Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon session in Juhu. She was seen wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of virus. Gauahar Khan and actor...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence [Video]

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published
Bigg Boss Highlights : Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone. [Video]

Bigg Boss Highlights : Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone.

Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat. The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional. Later..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:31Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating

Rubina Dilaik was deeply hurt after Salman Khan referred to her husband Abhinav Shukla as her ‘saamaan’. In last night’s episode, she spoke to Bigg Boss about the same and expressed that she..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss Season 14: Eijaz Khan reveals his childhood celebrity crush he wants to marry

 The Bigg Boss house is no stranger to love and romance, it seems like we have a brand new romance in the works! While on the one hand we have a solid husband and...
Mid-Day

Bigg Boss 14, Written Update: Contestants bid emotional farewell to toofani seniors, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan in red zone

 Sidharth Shukla and his team left the Bigg Boss 14 house earlier, followed by Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.
Zee News

Bigg Boss 14: From Rubina Dilaik to Jaan Kumar Sanu — check out the weekly salary of the contestants

 In Bigg Boss 14, we saw Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this