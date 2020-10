HT Digital Content - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Published Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31 01:21 A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat as part of a first-of-its-kind service in the country arrived here from the Maldives on Sunday. The aircraft, which landed safely in the Venduruthy channel...