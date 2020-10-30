Global  
 

Laxmmi Bomb: Tusshar Kapoor reacts to people demanding a BOYCOTT for his film; says, 'It's releasing on Diwali and it's a Diwali word' [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Tusshar Kapoor wholeheartedly tackled several questions from why the team didn't wait to release Laxmmi Bomb in theatres, working with Akshay Kumar, people unreasonably demanding a boycott for his movie, doing sex comedies, being targeted whenever people cite failed star kids and whether OTT releases could jeopardize stardom in Bollywood
