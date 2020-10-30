|
Facebook using experience from polls in India to stop abuse ahead of US elections
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said steps taken by the social media giant have helped protect the integrity of more than 200 different elections around the world, including in India, and have also played an important role in stopping abuse ahead of US elections.
|
|
|
