PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel's residence and paid tributes to the late BJP stalwart who passed away on Thursday.
After offering condolences to Patel's grieving family, he visited the late Kanodia brothers' residences in Gandhinagar to offer condolences to their...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current...
