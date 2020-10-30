Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

Mid-Day Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel's residence and paid tributes to the late BJP stalwart who passed away on Thursday.

After offering condolences to Patel's grieving family, he visited the late Kanodia brothers' residences in Gandhinagar to offer condolences to their...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar

PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar 01:13

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia [Video]

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
PM Modi arrives in Kevadia to inaugurate Jungle Safari Park [Video]

PM Modi arrives in Kevadia to inaugurate Jungle Safari Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Kevadia on Oct 30. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which is popularly known as Jungle Safari. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
PM Modi pays tribute to late Keshubhai Patel in Gandhinagar in Gujarat: Watch|Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to late Keshubhai Patel in Gandhinagar in Gujarat: Watch|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning paid last respects to late Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel at the latter's Gandhinagar residence. This is PM Modi's first visit to Gujarat which..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Gujarat, pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane...
Zee News

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Gujarat, pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane...
Zee News

Keshubhai Patel devoted his life for progress of Gujarat: Narendra Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep saddness at the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, calling him an "outstanding...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this