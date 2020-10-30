Global  
 

The Kapil Sharma Show: Suresh Raina displays his romantic side with wife Priyanka in the upcoming episode – view pics

Bollywood Life Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
This Saturday, 31st October, on The Kapil Sharma Show, get ready to be bowled over by cricketer Suresh Raina as he's welcomed with his wife, Priyanka. From fun banter with host Kapil Sharma to cricketing stories to dancing with his lady love and even playing cricket on the set, the beautiful couple promise to make it an evening to remember.
