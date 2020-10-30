PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia

BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns



Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said and appealed to the protected persons in the valley not to move around without their security. Three BJP workers -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam, and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by militants in the Y K Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir late on Thursday evening. The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of LeT, claimed responsibility for the killings. IGP (Kashmir) Kumar said police have seized a vehicle used in the attack and that such killings were being executed at the behest of Pakistan. Watch the video for more details.

