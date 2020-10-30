PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Sardar Patel Zoological in Kevadia has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupand Governor Acharya Devvrat, took a tour of the zoological park. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' and 'Children Nutrition Park' in Kevadia here and took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Kevadia on Oct 30. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which is popularly known as Jungle Safari. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tour of 'Arogya Kutir' at 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia on Oct 30. He inaugurated the 'Arogya Van' today. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Meanwhile, PM Modi also inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' in Kevadia. The mall aims at promoting handicraft items. He also attended inaugural of 'Children Nutrition Park' in the area.
On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. He also took a tour of 'Arogya Van'. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Currently, PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.
On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'. PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. He has visited the state to celebrate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day on Oct 31.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current PM Modi as then Gujarat CM. PM Modi also paid tribute to actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia and his brother Mahesh Kanodia. He met Kanodia family and gave them condolences.
