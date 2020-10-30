Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia

IndiaTimes Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Sardar Patel Zoological in Kevadia has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupand Governor Acharya Devvrat, took a tour of the zoological park. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' and 'Children Nutrition Park' in Kevadia here and took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi arrives in Kevadia to inaugurate Jungle Safari Park

PM Modi arrives in Kevadia to inaugurate Jungle Safari Park 01:03

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Kevadia on Oct 30. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which is popularly known as Jungle Safari. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns [Video]

BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns

Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said and appealed to the protected persons in the valley not to move around without their security. Three BJP workers -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam, and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by militants in the Y K Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir late on Thursday evening. The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of LeT, claimed responsibility for the killings. IGP (Kashmir) Kumar said police have seized a vehicle used in the attack and that such killings were being executed at the behest of Pakistan. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published
Watch: PM Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia [Video]

Watch: PM Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia. CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Kevadia Kevadia City in Gujarat, India

PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Kevadia [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tour of 'Arogya Kutir' at 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia on Oct 30. He inaugurated the 'Arogya Van' today. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Meanwhile, PM Modi also inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' in Kevadia. The mall aims at promoting handicraft items. He also attended inaugural of 'Children Nutrition Park' in the area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published

Acharya Devvrat Acharya Devvrat Indian politician

PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Gujarat's Kevadia [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Gujarat's Kevadia

On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. He also took a tour of 'Arogya Van'. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Currently, PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Statue of Unity Statue of Unity Monument to Vallabhbhai Patel in the Narmada valley, Gujarat, India

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia [Video]

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'. PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. He has visited the state to celebrate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day on Oct 31.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Take a Seaplane from Sabarmati to Statue of Unity in just Rs 1500

 According to SpiceJet officials, the Seaplane has gone through successful trials in Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai and is one of the most sought after aircraft.
DNA

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current PM Modi as then Gujarat CM. PM Modi also paid tribute to actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia and his brother Mahesh Kanodia. He met Kanodia family and gave them condolences.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit; pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel [Video]

PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit; pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Pat at his residence in Gandhinagar on October 30. Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published
Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park bustling with visitors again [Video]

Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park bustling with visitors again

Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha, has witnessed large number of visitors after reopening post COVID-19 lockdown. According to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Hari..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:47Published
Oak Forest Man Drowns In Smokies National Park, 2nd Chicago-Area Visitor To Die At Park [Video]

Oak Forest Man Drowns In Smokies National Park, 2nd Chicago-Area Visitor To Die At Park

Authorities say they have found the body of a man who drowned in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Gujarat, pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

PM Modi arrives at Statue of Unity; inaugurates various projects
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAIndian Express

PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia

 Sardar Patel Zoological in Kevadia has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupand...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAZee News

Tweets about this