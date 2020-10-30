Baba Ka Dhaba controversy: To counter accusations of fraud, Gaurav Wasan releases bank statements

You Might Like

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will still be out of control. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53



Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has defended the Government's decision to introduce another national lockdown after its regional approach failed to control the spread of coronavirus. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:39



Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer. Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions will be imposed from Thursday after rejecting earlier calls from Government scientists for a short, sharp shutdown last month. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:55



'I had to snog Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan's a lucky woman!' Whilst chatting about his new short film, Cognition, Jeremy Irvine revealed he 'had to snog' Jack Lowden on a project! Side note: Mammia Mia 3 anyone? Credit: ODN Duration: 03:45



The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:28

