|
PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of UnityPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 31, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia,..
DNA
National Unity Day 2020: 10 powerful quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelOn the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, on October 31, 2018, PM Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district. His birthday is observed as..
DNA
PM Modi's Day 2 of Gujarat visit: Here is the schedulePM Modi will offer floral tributes at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, administer the 'Ekta Pledge', and witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' on the occasion of..
DNA
Indira Gandhi 3rd and first female Prime Minister of India
Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Congress to observe Kisan Adhikar Diwas on October 31Party's state leaders and activists will hold 'satyagraha' between 10 am and 4 pm at district headquarters to protest against the farm laws brought forth by the..
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this